Harlan Co. Judge Exec. announces miner caravan to Blackjewel bankruptcy hearing

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley has announced plans for the “Pay the Miners First Caravan,” that will head to Charleston, West Virginia on Monday.

Miners will be going to the Federal Bankruptcy Court to attend the bankruptcy hearing for Blackjewel, LLC. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early July. Since then, miners who work for the company have not been paid.

Early last week, a group of miners and their families blocked the railroad tracks at Sandhill Bottom to stop a loaded coal train from departing. The protests in Harlan have continued as miners attempt to receive the money they’ve earned.

People traveling in the caravan will meet at 201 South Main Street in Harlan, and begin loading vehicles at 4:35 a.m. The caravan is scheduled to depart at 5 a.m.

Participating miners will receive a caravan t-shirt that reads “Pay the miners first, the lawyers last.”

