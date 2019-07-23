Harlan County Judge Executive auctions basketball for Blackjewel miners

A South-Eastern Kentucky Judge Executive is helping Blackjewel LLC miners with an auction.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley is auctioning a UK basketball signed by several former wildcats from the University of Kentucky's men's basketball program.

Mosley posted last weekend on Facebook, telling everyone about the auction.

The basketball is signed by the 2018-2019 UK men's basketball team, including Tyler Herro, PJ Washington and Keldon Johnson. It's also autographed by Coach John Calipari and his assistant coaches, as Derek Anderson, Anthony Epps, and Cameron Mills, members of the 1996 National Championship squad.

Mosley said he plans to use the money from the auction to help pay for new shows for children of Blackjewel miners before school starts.

The miners have been without pay for three weeks now, after Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy.

The auction lasts until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. To make a bid, you can comment on Mosley's Facebook post linked below.

If you want to help in another way, With Love From Harlan is taking donations for the Miners Relief Fund as well.

