Harlan County city facing water shortage

A water shortage in an Eastern Kentucky city is causing concern among officials and even prompted a school to dismiss early on Wednesday.

According to sister station WMYT, the city of Benham asked the Harlan County School District to dismiss class at Cumberland Elementary at noon to conserve water.

Officials say water that runs down the mountain to the city's intake pumps normally runs 250 gallons per minute, but after the region’s recent dry spell, the pump is only moving 50 gallons per minute and dropping.

The city is working to get permission from the water district to pump water from the river.

Officials are calling it a water crisis, and say if they don’t get help soon, it could be catastrophic.

"As long as we can keep water in it, it will keep pumping,” says Benham Mayor Howard White. "I'm hoping it rains for quite a while and we won't have to pump out of the river, but right now it's looking like we will have to"

Benham Water has issued a warning to customers to conserve until they can get their levels back to normal.