Harlan County receives help over 100 miles from home

Harlan County is about 150 miles from Heritage Baptist Church here in Lexington. But when it comes to helping out others, distance is not a factor.

"We love these people," Leslie Bledsoe, President of With Love From Harlan, said. "It means so much to us that they want to show love and support to us and others and it's just an amazing outpouring of love."

That love today was shown through all of the donations Heritage Baptist Church collected with non-profit, With Love From Harlan, to help flood victims in Harlan County, Barbourville, and Middlesboro recover from the devastation.

"There's quite a few families in Harlan County that have lost everything. The trailers were up to the roofs in water," Bledsoe said. "None of that stuff is going to be salvageable. We went the day before yesterday inside of one of the trailers and just the smell would knock you down."

That is what dozens upon dozens of bottles of bleach and vinegar are being sent to help with. Many of the donations weren't donated just by the church and the community, but by one special middle school group as well.

"Our sixth grade math class, their project was a business fair. So they had to do an investment letter and request assistance from their parents. they had to make an item," Kristina King, a Middle and High School Math Teacher at Summit Christian Academy, said. "As a class they decided that the proceeds should be used to make a charitable contribution and they chose to support the Heritage Baptist Church and trying to get items together for the Harlan County flood victims."

It's a perfect example of how when one community in Kentucky is hurting, another will step up and stand for them.