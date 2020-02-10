Harlan County student accused of bringing gun to school

A Harlan County student was arrested after bringing a handgun to school Monday.

The sheriff's office says it happened at Rosspoint Elementary School.

The sheriff's office says another student told school officials about the gun.

School officials then took the gun from the student. We're told the gun was not loaded and they did not find any ammunition.

The sheriff's office says there were no threats made to anyone at the school and it looks like the gun may have been left in a backpack following a camping trip this past weekend.

The student was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.