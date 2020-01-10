Harlem Globetrotter, Lexington native, inspires students to team up against bullying

There is one important message that Briana (Hoops) Green wanted students to take away from her visit to Sandersville Elementary on Friday.

"Mostly importantly be kind," Brianna 'Hoops' Green said. "You never know what someone is going through so just remember that."

Green, who is from Lexington, now plays for the Harlem Globetrotters and visited the school to talk to students about being kind, and how to stand up to bullying.

"The Globetrotters are known as being the ambassadors of goodwill. So I came out here with our 'T.E.A.M Up,' teaming up with schools, encouraging kids to talk, speak up if they are having a problem at home or at school," Green said. "Just know that they're not alone and their parents are here.. and we are here."

Green and the Globetrotters are giving kids ways to "T.E.A.M Up" against bullying. The acronym "T.E.A.M." stands for Talk, Empathize, Ask and Mobilize. She hopes it helps kids with an all too common struggle.

"As a kid you always go through some type of struggle, trying to figure things out, maybe getting bullied. I definitely went through it. I went to Booker T. Washington Elementary School, great school, but we all go through it and you just want to let the kids know that they aren't alone."

Whether it be a friends, a teacher, or a parent, Green wants kids to know there is always someone in the court.

On top of the positive message, Green lit up the room with basketball tricks and games.

Green and the Harlem Globetrotters will play at Rupp Arena on Friday, January 17th at 7 p.m.