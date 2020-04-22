Harrison Co. family’s vacation canceled, but fees still being collected by travel agency

A canceled trip to Europe will still cost thousands of dollars in fees for some Kentucky students.

They join students and parents across the country who are asking for their money back from a Colorado-based tour company.

That company, Voyageurs International plans music-based trips to Europe for high school students.

The cost is around $6,400 a student, and even more for parents.

One mother from Harrison County tells WKYT her family worked hard to raise the $13,000 it would take for her to go with her daughter near the end of June.

“[My daughter] babysat, and her father both worked extra, saved a lot of money, made a lot of sacrifices. Also had a fundraiser,” says mother Tonya Case.

Understandably, the Cases were pretty disappointed when they got a letter in March saying that trip had was canceled because of COVID-19.

Case says she understood the cancellation and even agreed with the move for safety reasons.

What she didn't agree with was the $1,900 per person the company said they would be keeping because of the cancellation.

Their contract includes a cancellation fee that increases as they get closer to the time of the trip, but a lot of parents say since they weren't the ones canceling, they don't agree with the company keeping that full amount. For Case, that's $3,800 dollars.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic that we have not seen, that we have not dealt with. So a lot of other travel groups that I’ve seen, they are rescheduling. They are putting it off for next year. They are refunding some of the money.

An attorney for Voyager International says the family had waited until April to cancel, that fee would have been higher, and if they had waited until May, there would have been no refund at all.

