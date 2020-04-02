Harrison Co. issues executive order to limit people in grocery stores

While grocery stores have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers in some Kentucky counties are seeing new rules aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

For instance, while Governor Andy Beshear has encouraged Kentuckians to not congregate at grocery stores, in Harrison County it’s not a suggestion - it's an order.

Judge-Executive Alex Barnett signed the order Wednesday night.

It limits the amount of people allowed inside to just one person per family.

Barnett says not only does this cut down on the amount of people inside stores, it also makes people feel more comfortable going in because they know stores will be less crowded.

Barnett says people in Harrison County have followed orders for social distancing already, but places like grocery stores have always been known for social interaction.

"It is a challenge,” says Barnett. “Walmart is a gathering place for people, and people are very social and want to say ‘Hi,’ but right now at this time we just can't do that. The closest I can do as an elbow bump and say ‘Hello’ and that's what we're doing right now."

The executive order went into effect immediately after it was signed. Right now, there's no set timeline on how long it will be in place.

Other counties including Perry, Woodford, and Breathitt counties are implementing similar restrictions.

