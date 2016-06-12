Harrison Co. man dies after jumping off Robinson Dam

Harrison County Search and Rescue officials say 57-year-old Steven Bell drowned while swimming in the Licking River Saturday night.

They say Bell was swimming with two friends near the Robinson Dam.

"He jumped off the dam and was going to go swimming," Harrison County Search and Rescue chief Rejeana Craft said. "According to (his friends) he swam across the river and that was the last they saw of him."

After searching for several hours late Saturday night, crews picked up the search Sunday morning.

The Harrison County Deputy Coroner Thomas Ware says Bell's body is being transported to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Craft says while the area near the dam may seem like a good place to swim and cool off during the hot summer months she the Harrison County Search and Rescue crews are consistently coming to the dam, year after year, to search for missing swimmers.

Bell’s family says he was an experienced swimmer. There is no indication he was under the influence when he went missing.