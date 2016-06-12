Advertisement

Harrison Co. man dies after jumping off Robinson Dam

(WKYT)
By Mike Linden
Published: Jun. 12, 2016 at 2:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harrison County Search and Rescue officials say 57-year-old Steven Bell drowned while swimming in the Licking River Saturday night.

They say Bell was swimming with two friends near the Robinson Dam.

"He jumped off the dam and was going to go swimming," Harrison County Search and Rescue chief Rejeana Craft said. "According to (his friends) he swam across the river and that was the last they saw of him."

After searching for several hours late Saturday night, crews picked up the search Sunday morning.

The Harrison County Deputy Coroner Thomas Ware says Bell's body is being transported to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Craft says while the area near the dam may seem like a good place to swim and cool off during the hot summer months she the Harrison County Search and Rescue crews are consistently coming to the dam, year after year, to search for missing swimmers.

Bell’s family says he was an experienced swimmer. There is no indication he was under the influence when he went missing.

Most Read

Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
File image
Lexington man accused of running escort service facing federal charges
Students in LaRue County Schools will start their summer break four days early as the school...
Kentucky county’s bus driver shortage leads to early end of school year
Hoss and Buddy Morgan were driving home from their Senior Day baseball game when they got into...
Community rallying around Fleming Co. family after teen brothers injured in crash
Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire is at a “tire store” in the 200 block of Hwy 618...
Lincoln Co. family business a total loss after large fire

Latest News

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Wednesday she has tapped Devine Carama to lead “One Lexington.”
Activist, hip-hop artist Devine Carama tapped to lead Lexington’s anti-violence initiative
The county dashboard showed the latest information about new cases, the incidence rate, and the...
Rowan County discontinues use of county’s COVID-19 dashboard
The ceremonies are also streamed online for family members who can't make it in person.
First round of Fayette County Public School graduates receive diplomas
Local, state and even federal officials participated in Tuesday's training.
Training held by Pulaski Co. special response team after major fire
Gov. Andy Beshear on May 6, 2021
Gov. Beshear to announce new initiatives to fight human trafficking