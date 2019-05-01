Harrison Co. students looking for votes in $75K sneaker competition

Students at Harrison County High School are competing for the big bucks, but need your help to pull it all together.

A group of art students created a one-of-a-kind sneaker and entered it into an art competition in hopes of winning $75,000.

"We used acrylic paint to paint the surface," says art teacher Anna McFarland. "We used coffee grounds to make the kind of burnt look. Going from the drawing to the actual product at the end, they were incredible."

One pair is a tribute to the students’ hometown.

"Here in Cynthiana we are ‘the home of The Walking Dead,’ which is because each of the original creators actually went to high school here, and so we based our design off of that," explains McFarland.

The shoes are competing for votes in the Vans Custom Culture competition. It's a way for the shoe company to help schools highlight arts education. The winning school gets $75,000 for their art programs. Four runner ups get $10,000.

"We would buy classroom sets of cameras because those are things we don't have yet. We would buy nicer paint, paintbrushes, would have all new materials to work with."

Anna McFarland has taught hundreds of students in her four years at Harrison County High. $75,000 in her classroom would go a long way.

"$75,000 looks a lot like 75 years of my budget."

Voting runs through Friday at 8 p.m. To cast your vote in the competition, click here. Hurry, though, voting closes May 3.

