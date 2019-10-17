Harrison County constable indicted on federal charges for producing child pornography

A Harrison County Constable and former Bourbon County firefighter was indicted Thursday on federal charges for producing child pornography.

A federal grand jury in Lexington returned an indictment charging 36-year-old William Michael Fields Jr. with two counts of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating a visual depiction of that conduct.

The indictment claims that Fields produced child pornography in Bourbon County on Mar. 17 and 23.

Back in April of 2019, Fields was charged with rape after a 17-year-old victim told Cynthiana police she had sex with him "on a number of occasions."

A date for Fields to appear in federal court has not yet been scheduled.

Fields faces up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000 for each count.