Harrison Co. High School to have increased police presence Monday after threat

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Harrison County Schools say a threat was found on a restroom wall in one of the schools.
School administration was notified Friday night about the threat, written in the bathroom of Harrison County High school.
Harrison County Sheriff’s and Cynthiana Police Department are investigating the threat.
The school will be open on Monday. There will be an increased police presence at the high school as a precaution.
It is not known at this time what the threat was.