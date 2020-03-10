Harrison County business owners discuss coronavirus's impact on customers, sales

As health officials push for proper handwashing and social distancing, small business owners in Kentucky's first county to confirm a novel coronavirus, COVID-19 case are noticing customer distancing.

"Friday, we had the new movie Onward, which is the number one movie in America, and we had really good crowds, about 50 people,” James Smith said. “Saturday night's attendance was about half that."

Most people know James Smith as the Mayor of Cynthiana, but he's also a business owner who knows firsthand how fears are driving customers away and driving profits down.

"I think it's especially hurting restaurants,” Smith said. “I know it's hit them pretty hard and the retail business as well."

So the Cynthiana Harrison County Chamber of Commerce is trying to fight fears with facts, holding a special meeting Tuesday for local business owners to learn how to deal with coronavirus concerns.

The questions business owners asked ranged from what to do if an employee starts showing symptoms to how to ease the public's fear and keep their business operating as usual.

"A lot of small businesses are pretty much day to day in being able to pay their bills,” Smith said. “If you go a week, or even longer than that depending on how this situation plays out, it could wreck a small business."

While Smith is urging that everyone, owners and customers, take seriously the precautions like social distancing, he’s reminding the community to not totally disconnect.