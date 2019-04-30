Harrison County constable accused of giving alcohol to teens

A Harrison County constable is accused of giving alcohol to teenagers.

William Fields, Jr. is charged with wanton endangerment and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

He was booked into the Bourbon County jail Monday night.

According to his arrest citation, Fields gave liquor to two girls under the age of 18. He's also accused of giving alcohol to others under the age of 21 at his home.

An officer with the Cynthiana Police Department says Fields also allowed one girl to drive home after drinking, with two passengers in her car.

Police say an 18-year-old man was not allowed to drive home because of how drunk he was. Instead, police say Fields allowed a 16-year-old without a driver's license to drive the 18-year-old to town. The intoxicated man then drove his car to his house, according to court documents.

Fields' arrest citation says he is a Harrison County constable and was sworn into office to enforce the same laws as a sworn certified police officer.

