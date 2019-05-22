Harrison County constable accused of rape faces new charges

A Harrison County Constable whose case is already headed to the grand jury is now facing additional sex charges.

According to an arrest citation, sometimes between March and April of 2019, 36-year-old William Fields had sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl.

The citation says the minor videotaped the encounter with Fields’ knowledge.

Back in April of 2019, Fields was charged with rape after a 17-year-old victim told Cynthiana police she had sex with him "on a number of occasions." The victim told police she was given alcohol and didn't remember much until seeing a video of a sex act on her phone later in the day.

Fields was arrested Tuesday and is again in the Bourbon County Detention Center charged with rape, sodomy, and use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance.

