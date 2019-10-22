Harrison County hemp farmers suing Gencanna

A group of Harrison County hemp farmers is suing a major player in Kentucky's hemp industry.

The Furnish family says GenCanna entered into a contract with them and then tried to get out of paying.

The attorney for Furnwood Farm says the farmers made an agreement with GenCanna back in June to grow hemp with the seeds GenCanna supplied.

The attorney claims the contract was too vague. He called the agreement "hastily put together" and said the supplied seeds were "low quality."

Now the attorney says GenCanna isn't paying and his clients are going to lose millions.

Furnwood Farm is waiting for some direction from the Harrison County Circuit Court on how to hold or dispose of their 2019 crop.

GenCanna representatives have not commented on the lawsuit.