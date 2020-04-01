Harrison County holds drive-in prayer service for community healthcare workers

Harrison Memorial Hospital's parking lot was full Wednesday night, not of patients but of prayer warriors.

Rows upon rows of cars were parked in solidarity for a drive-in prayer service in honor of their community's healthcare workers.

"I have a family member who is hands-on with COVID-19 and lots of friends that work here at the hospital, so I just felt like it was something I needed to do," organizer Tonya Dryden said.

In keeping with the social distancing directive, those who came out didn't join hands, but they honked their horns and flashed their caution lights to show their commitment to sacrifice socializing for those doctors and nurses who can't stay healthy at home.

Everyone had to stay inside their cars, and they tuned into 101.3 FM on the radio to listen to the welcome, the sermon, and a closing song.

With so many uncertainties that lie ahead, the hospital staff working Wednesday night could look out of the window, some even stepped outside, and know they will all get through this together.

"I just feel it's time, that the worst is coming, and we need to pray for our hospital staff, because they're the ones facing it head on," Dryden said.

Dryden said the whole idea started as a post on social media. Then, with encouragement from the entire community and approval from the hospital and county judge, the drive-in prayer service came to life.