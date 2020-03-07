Harrison County officials, schools taking precautions

Harrison county is taking action as news continues to break surrounding the first case of COVID-19.

"We have declared for the coming week nontraditional instruction days for all five days," said Donnie Richie, public information officer for Harrison County Public Schools.

Students will still have classwork but will complete it at home while teachers disinfect their classrooms, buses, gyms and other facilities.

"We want to make sure that when the students do come back, they're coming back to a clean, safe environment," he said.

Saint Edward Catholic Church and School will also close for the week. Sunday services are still on, but there will be some changes.

They'll receive communion with hands instead of by mouth and there won't be any physical contact during the sign of peace.

Cedar Ridge Assisted Living Facility employees say they have developed a process for communicating any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Harrison Memorial Hospital provided an update on its treatment of the patient that has since been diagnosed with the virus.

According to the statement, the individual had flu-like symptoms but didn't meet the criteria required by the Kentucky Public Health Department for testing. When their symptoms didn't go away, they came back to the hospital. Again, they did not qualify for testing.

Despite the unknowns, local leaders say they're not in a panic.

"Harrison county has this, we've got this," said Superintendent Harry Burchett. "This is something we can handle."