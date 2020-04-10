Harrison County Parks and Recreation brings Easter fun to kids

The Harrison County and Cynthiana communities are rallying together to enjoy Easter with an Easter egg hunt.

Barry Zumwalt, the parks and recreation director for Harrison County, wanted to make sure families could find a way to enjoy a holiday weekend at home.

"We realized that the spring activities were really put on hold, and the kids in the community didn't have much to do," Zumwalt explains. "We wanted to do something for the kids in the community to feel like they have something to look forward to."

Zumwalt says that easter egg hunts are a big part of the community during the season holiday. So even though Churchs canceled or postponed services and events, Zumwalt and others felt it was essential to keep that sense of normal going.

"So, instead of the kids coming to the egg hunt, we took the egg hunt to the kids."

The department had a couple of hundred requests for Easter eggs.