Harrison County update, three weeks after first COVID-19 case

It's been three weeks since Kentucky confirmed its first case of Coronavirus. (WKYT)

That Harrison County patient has since recovered.

County leaders were the first to take steps to stop the spread. As of tonight, at least ten cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Harrison County.

Social distancing isn't easy or people in Harrison County.

“We've got a lot of very affectionate people," said Harrison County Judge-Executive Alex Barnett.

But it is necessary.

“It’s bad being cooped up all the time but it’s something that we got to do,” said Mary Nichols who lives in Harrison County.

Harrison County was the first in the state to implement social distancing guidelines. They shut down schools and made changes immediately after Kentucky's first confirmed case.

Even though the county's numbers grew quickly, the amount of new cases has slowed down significantly.

Barnett says the precautions seem to be working.

“As soon as we had the first case, we made the contacts of the contacts and since then isolation and quarantine are two key things,” said Barnett.

Barnett points out that the first patient was just Kentucky's first case, and the virus came from somewhere else. That's why it's important for the entire state to follow the guidelines now.

“We don’t want to be in the spotlights and be to the front. We just want to do what’s best for Harrison County and just kind of quietly lead and do what’s best for our community,” said Barnett.

The people in Harrison County say it's giving them a sense of community pride seeing their sacrifices are working.

If you live in Harrison County and think you have the virus, you can call the health center to ask for a test.