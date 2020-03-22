Harrison Memorial Hospital opens 'Cough Clinic'

As we’ve learned, COVID 19 comes with a lot of symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat. But other illnesses have similar symptoms like strep throat, pneumonia, and the flu. That's why Harrison Memorial Hospital created the Cough Clinic.

“That’s why we’re calling it the cough clinic because really truly there’s still quite a few cases of flu in our community, there are still people with strep throat and other viral infections,” Dr. Brian Mulberry explains.

The Cough Clinic at Harrison Memorial Hospital hopes to give people a quick and easy diagnosis for all of these common illnesses. Nurses and physicians can administer the tests in a safe environment and get most results in less than 48 hours. It is basically a walk-in clinic with no appointments.

Dr. Mulberry says people in the area have been on high alert since Kentucky’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was a Harrison county resident. He believes more cases could be out there, but by eliminating other illnesses the tests are saved for people who are at higher risk.

“If the patient has the flu or if they have strep throat, or have another problem, they likely don’t need testing for COVID-19,” he explains.

Whether it’s COVID-19 or just seasonal allergies, Dr. Mulberry and his team want to give people some peace of mind and answers during this tough time.

The cough clinic is open daily from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. until further notice.

Patients are asked to bring IDs, insurance cards, and medication lists. Visitors are not allowed inside the Cough Clinic, but they can stay inside their cars. The only exception will be for minors, who can bring one health adult.