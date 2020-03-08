Harrison Memorial Hospital releases statement on coronavirus case

Harrison Memorial Hospital has released a statement detailing the intake of a patient who would later test positive for the coronavirus.

According to the statement, hospital staff received notification from the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH) on March 6 that a previous patient at the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time the patient originally came for treatment, the hospital already had implemented coronavirus screening, following mandates from the Centers for Disease Control back in January. Hospital officials say patients are screened for potential risk at all points of entry.

The statement also says the patient who later tested positive for the coronavirus arrived with flu-like symptoms but did not meet the KDPH health screening standards for a COVID-19 risk. The patient was then treated at the hospital and released.

After symptoms didn’t subside, the patient returned to the hospital and was re-screened, says the statement. Hospital officials say at that time KDPH determined the patient still did not qualify for testing, and the patient was again admitted for treatment.

The patient would later be transferred to UK Hospital, where the positive result for coronavirus was determined.

Following notification of the positive coronavirus results, hospital staff was evaluated for possible exposure to COVID-19. While staff members who were exposed are being asked to remain in isolation for two weeks, hospital officials say none of them have shown any symptoms, and the isolation process is out of an abundance of caution. If, after the fourteen-day isolation, workers are still not exhibiting symptoms, they will be allowed to return to work.

