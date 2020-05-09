Harrison County radio station hosts virtual prom for HCHS

Senior year of high school is a time many look back on often, but for seniors in 2020, the year is looking pretty different than imagined. Still, with the help of a local radio station, Harrison County High School is hoping to provide lasting memories.

"I'm a Harrison County graduate myself, I graduated in 1999," says WCYN general manager Trent Harris.

Harris knows the pandemic has caused grief for high school seniors. Long-anticipated events like graduation and prom... canceled.

"Instead of a, you know, an actual prom, they all get together they are going to be staying home," says Harris.

Harris is doing what he can to help. From 7 to 9 pm Saturday, he played songs over the radio without commercials. High schoolers then tuned into the radio station or the station's app. The event's called "Prom as You Are."

"We got a good playlist lined up, and hopefully I don't disappoint them too much, and it should be pretty fun, unique but pretty fun," says Harris.

That's not all. At 8:30 pm Harris announced the quaran"king" and quaran"queen" on the air.

But for Harris, it's about doing what he can to bring a little light during a time of darkness.

"I think back to when I was 16 or 17 in high school, and if this was happening to me, I would be appreciative of anybody putting forth effort, as unorthodox as it might be," says Harris.

Showing some in our community getting creative to bring people together... while staying physically apart.