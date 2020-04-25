Harrodsburg man arrested after dangerous pursuit, fighting with law enforcement

A man is being held on multiple charges after speeding from police and crashing into a Danville home Friday evening.

Deputies say they attempted to stop a white Ford pickup on Main Street, but instead of pulling over, the driver hit the gas and tried to get away.

Investigators say the driver ran several stop signs, red lights, and even traveled the wrong way on a one-way street as he attempted to outrun law enforcement.

To stop the dangerous driver, a deputy tried using his own cruiser to halt the pickup but ended up getting entangled with the fleeing vehicle.

Deputies say the driver accelerated once again, dragging the deputy’s cruiser along with it.

Shortly thereafter the chase came to an end when the pickup slammed into a home on Apache Trail.

When law enforcement went to get the driver out of the truck, they say he fought with them and attempted to kick deputies and officers. One Danville police officer was taken to Ephraim McDowell for a non-life threatening injury sustained during the scuffle.

Deputies were eventually able to take Austin Howell of Harrodsburg into custody. They say they found two containers inside the truck with suspected methamphetamine, as well as several used needles.

Howell is charged with fleeing and evading, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and possession of methamphetamine, among other charges.

He is now in the Boyle County Detention Center.

