Hart Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

A Hart County man is behind bars, charged with rape and distributing child pornography.

A release from Kentucky State Police says 25-year-old Deven Avery was arrested Wednesday at a home in Munfordville.

Troopers say they began investigating Avery after receiving a complaint that he had posted several sexual images of underage females online.

Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday and seized equipment Avery had used in the alleged offenses. That equipment will be sent to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Avery is being held in the Hart County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

