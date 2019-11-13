Hauntingly marked 'Southern Phantom' sells for $20K at Keeneland

Three-year-old colt 'Southern Phantom' sold Wednesday during Keeneland's November Sale. (Photo: Keeneland/Facebook)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – It’s safe to say few people have seen a horse with as unusual an appearance as ‘Southern Phantom’

The 3-year-old colt’s unique markings include a striking white face with blue eyes.

The horse isn’t just all looks, having placed third at Aqueduct in February.

Bidders made their offers for the horse during Keeneland’s November Sale on Wednesday.

An auctioneer introducing Southern Phantom said the colt is easily the most photographed horse during this season’s sale.

The colt was eventually bought for $20,000.

 
