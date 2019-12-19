Hay quality down in Kentucky after 2019 weather extremes

2019 has been a year of extremes for Kentucky weather, and farmers are feeling the effects, particularly in the quality of hay.

The issues first started during the summer after drought conditions caused a poor growth of grasses in many grazing pastures, which in turn led farmers to supplement their herds with extra hay and grain earlier than usual.

The weather pattern flipped in the fall, however, becoming almost too wet for the late-year hay cutting season – translating to less hay being produced on average, and lost nutrients in cuts that were bailed due to the damp conditions.

Now, as the state approaches colder months ahead with potential hay shortages, Extension Agent Brandon Sears wants farmers to be more vigilant about watching their herds.

"We're watching our body condition on our cattle, which is the amount of fat and muscle covering on their body, making sure that it doesn't deplete down too far and most of the time we can manage that with the hay that they have, plus some type of commodity grain blend that will feed them," says Sears.

Fortunately, with a warm-up and drier conditions coming in the next week, Sears says this will help relieve any extra stress on livestock and their owners.

Sears adds that this upcoming dry stretch will also help harden the ground, so cattle aren’t using extra energy trying to move in muddy conditions.