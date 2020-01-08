Hay shortages continue for Central Kentucky farmers

Dry weather and too much rain last year is causing mounting problems for Kentucky's farmers -- many are dealing with a hay shortage.

Each January, the Madison County Fair Board, UK Extension Service and Kentucky Department of Agriculture have been hosting a hay auction at the fair grounds. This not only helps farmers sell extra hay, but it also helps other farmers in need of hay, which has been a growing issue with our unseasonable weather.

"We had a lot of rain that grew a lot of grass for us, which was good, but it was so wet that farmers couldn't get in the fields and get their hay put up dry so a lot of it just got put back on the fields basically and wasn't able to be harvested," said Brandon Sears, an Agricultural & Natural Resources Extension Agent.

Now because of the adverse weather we've been seeing, not only here in Kentucky but across the region, Sears is going through and testing the hay so buyers can make sure they're getting the right hay for the livestock they have.

"We actually get a report showing us what the various nutrient levels are," Sears said. "From that we can balance a ration, you know, add other types of grains if needed to this hay that the livestock will be eating to make sure that they don't lose conditions through the winter."

And even while this year's hay season wasn't the best for many farmers, Sears is still optimistic about this year's auction.

"Our quality seems to be from what I can tell so far, probably the best quality we've had in the auction, which is a good sign," Sears said.

The hay auction will be held at the Madison County Fairgrounds this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.