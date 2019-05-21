Hazard man identified in deadly Knott County crash

Kentucky State Police have identified the Hazard man killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened on Ky. 80 in the Rockfork community of Knott County around 9 a.m.

Danny Kestner, 50, of Hazard died when his vehicle crashed into a coal truck's fuel tank and caught fire. Kestner's vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes.

The driver of the coal truck received minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The case remains under investigation.