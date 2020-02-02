Hazard police looking for suspect in Subway robbery

Officers in Hazard hope someone from the public recognizes a man they say robbed a Subway restaurant on Saturday.

Police say it happened at the Subway at Village Lane around 11:45 a.m.

According to investigators, a man standing about 6 feet tall and weighing around 180pounds entered the location wearing a blue and gray American Eagle hoodie and camouflage pants. Police say the man appeared to have a weapon inside his hoodie.

After taking an unknown amount of cash the man left the restaurant. Police have not been able to track him down.

They’re asking anyone who can recognize the man from surveillance photos to call them at (606) 436-2222.

