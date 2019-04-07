'He is very traumatized': Lexington animal shelter takes in injured dog

Sadly, they say it's happening so often. For the second time this week, Paws 4 the Cause is taking in an injured dog from Lawrence County.

Paws 4 the Cause said the dog, named Freedom, was shot.

"He is very traumatized so he's very shy right now and probably pretty confused," Remy Simpson, with Paws 4 the Cause, a Lexington-based non-profit, said.

"I got a call from one of the girls at the humane society there and they let me know what was going on," Anita Spreitzer, with Paws 4 the Cause, explained about what led to Freedom in their care. She was told there was a shooting.

"That one dog had been shot and killed by an animal control officer and the other one was wounded."

WKYT wasn't able to immediately get in touch with Lawrence County officials about what happened.

Simpson said, "The first thing we did was get him to the vet and have him completely checked out and he is under vet care to try to get better. He's taking several medications right now. He's blind in one eye and he's got quite a bit of buckshot in his body."

Freedom is on the mend. Simpson is trying to reassure him with kind words and good food.

"I mean, everything he's been through he has never shown anything but love and care with the wag of a tail or just sitting there," Spreitzer said. "A new start so we gave him a new name. His name is Freedom."

Freedom will be recovering before he's available for adoption. If you'd like to help out in his journey, click here.