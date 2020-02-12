'He knew how to treat people': Friends, family remember Detective James Kirk

Friends and family are remembering the Stanton police officer who died Tuesday afternoon.

Photo of Det. Kirk from an interview with WKYT in 2016.

"Let me say that James Kirk was an excellent police officer," said Powell Co. Sheriff's Deputy Eddie Barnes. "He knew how to treat people"

To the point everyone in the community respected him. Even those unlucky enough to get arrested by Kirk himself.

"They would wake up the next morning and say 'yeah man, I messed up and I deserve it,'" Barnes said.

It was at the Powell County Courthouse where Kirk fell Tuesday afternoon from a medical emergency, Barnes was just feet away.

"I was actually in the county attorney's office talking to the county attorney about our pre-limb that we're going to have yesterday saw a flashing light I got up and looked and there was an ambulance out there and I looked out and there late a person had no idea that it was James," Barnes said.

Detective James Kirk was taken to the Clark Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Barnes says it was just yesterday he heard Kirk's laugh, one of a kind.

"Very personable whenever you walked up to him and he started talking to you you were comfortable," Barnes said. "You got that vibe that he's a good guy and he's gonna take care of you, he's going to help you."

Tuesday night, Kirk's fellow officers gave him a procession back home.

Sending a unified message to everyone in their community they'll be there for his family every step of the way.

A visitation is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Stanton.

The funeral and burial will follow the visitation on Saturday.