'He loved his son': Deadly Florida shooting hits home for Kentucky family

A Kentucky family is mourning the loss of a man killed during a shooting in Florida.

Tyras "TJ" McKinney died Thursday after a someone shot him at the Tallahassee barbershop where he worked.

Gwendolyn Ross told WKYT her cousin, Niesha Ross, is engaged to McKinney. The couple has a three-year-old son named Aidyn together. They planned to marry in Louisville next year.

"All he ever talked about was his love from my cousin and his love for his son," Gwendolyn Ross said. "That's one thing that my family loved about him was he loved his son."

WCTV reports Xavier Barkley, 29, walked into Clippers Barbershop with a gun, shot McKinney once and held a gun to his son's head before shooting McKinney a second time.

We're told by family little Aidyn is physically OK.

"There is a lot he is going to have to endure as he grows up, but my family is a very spiritual family and we trust God," Ross said. "We believe he'll be OK."

Ross said family members are traveling to Florida to be there for Niesha and Aidyn. They are leaning on their faith to get them through this tough time.

"There's no other way to deal with this. We wouldn't even know any other way, but to trust God and pray," she said.