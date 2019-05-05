'He took his service to heart': brother remembers Richmond soldier who died in Iraq

A visitation was held Sunday night in Richmond for a Kentucky soldier who died in Iraq.

Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley, 22, died last Saturday in a non-combat related manner.

His brother Shane Riley, also a serviceman, said his younger sibling took his service to heart.

"I think it meant a great deal to him to be an American, to be a patriot, to serve his country just like his brothers did, just like his father did," Shane said.

Riley said he and Ryan did almost everything together growing up, remembering his brother's engaging personality.

"He was a very outgoing person. Dry sense of humor, but we kind of understood each other," Shane said. "[Ryan was] the type of person you would want to be friends with. Somebody that's friendly to everybody, doesn't matter who you were."

Shane also recalled his brother's great love of video games.

"He would play video games 24 hours if he could. I'm sure some days he did," Shane said.

In fact, it was through gaming that the three military brothers were able to keep in touch on opposite sides of the globe.

"I'm in Hawaii, he was at Fort Campbell and Korea, and my brother in New Hampshire and we would play video games together," Shane said. "It's something amazing that we could take us being apart and bring us together and share each other's days."

Ryan Riley's funeral service will take place 1 p.m. Monday at the Richmond Church of Christ on Lancaster Road. He will be buried with full military honors at Madison County Memorial Gardens in Richmond.