One person is dead after a crash in Letcher County.

Police investigate head-on crash in Letcher County. (WYMT)

It happened on KY-7 near the Redstar Community Wednesday night.

Police say a car and a pickup hit head on after one crossed over the center line.

The driver of the car was killed. The driver of the truck was airlifted to a hospital. We don't know that person's condition.

The name of the person killed has not been released.