Headed out to cheer on the Wildcats tomorrow? Here's what you need to know.

The University of Kentucky Wildcats football season kicks off Saturday, and members of the Big Blue Nation are getting ready for the season opener against the Toledo Rockets.

Wildcat fans setting up early ahead of tomorrow's season opener. (Photo: WKYT/Hillary Thornton)

Mayor Linda Gorton is already in on the action, declaring Friday Blue White Day.

Tailgate tent frames and trailers already surrounding Kroger Field, and thousands of fans will be in the stadium to cheer on the Cats.

If you plan on being one of those, there are some things to be aware of.

For the first time since 2015, the Wildcats are playing 8 home games this season, which means a lot of hungry fans. UK leaders announced earlier this week about some new concessions options inside of the stadium including Chick-Fil-A, Skyline Chili, House of Cue, Athenian Grill, Bourbon n’ Toulouse, and Atomic Ramen.

When it comes to getting through the gates, mobile ticketing is now an option for getting into Kroger Field. The clear bag policy remains in place, part of an SEC-wide policy. There will be express lanes for fans to go through that are not carrying bags.

UK has expanded the purple lot to allow for more permit parking. As in past years non-permit parking is available on a “first-come, first-served” basis along Cooper Drive. Tailgate setup there is allowed to begin right at noon Friday

Lexington police are implementing some no parking zones near campus, with the ban going into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday. The parking zones are located along State Street, University Avenue, Crescent Avenue, and Elizabeth Street. The ban will remain in effect until 6:00 pm

Some fans tell WKYT they’ve been tailgating for UK games for years, claiming their spots around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

“We’ve been waiting for a while, and this weather – you can’t beat it,” says Wildcat fan Kevin Cox. “I’m hoping for a good start and a good season.”

Fans do have a lot to be excited about with the season kicking off at noon Saturday. Kentucky is coming off one of their best seasons in recent history and hoping to continue on that high note with a win at Kroger Field.