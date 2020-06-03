Health dept. announces 17 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported.

The county's totals are now up to 798 cases and 13 deaths. That's up from the last report of 781 total cases on Tuesday.

Health officials are stressing that as businesses re-open and people return to some pre-COVID-19 activities, it’s important to continue following public health guidelines, including washing your hands, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, and wearing a mask to help prevent spreading it to others.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 10,185 cases and 442 deaths.