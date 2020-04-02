Health Department announces 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Fayette Co.

On Thursday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announces 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours

The new deaths bring the total to 5 in Lexington, with 120 confirmed cases.

The new deaths are made up of a person in their 60’s, a person in their 70’s, and a person in their 80’s. Genders of the victims have not been released at this time. Previous deaths in Fayette County were people in their 80’s.

The health department is continuing to urge everyone in the public, especially high-risk groups (people over 60 with chronic health conditions,) to follow social distancing guidelines and to stay at home as much as possible.

Learn more about COVID-19 at lexingtonhealthdepartment.org/covid19/.

