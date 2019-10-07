Health Department giving away free flu shots in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is offering free flu shots Thursday at Fayette Mall.

The free shots will be available Thursday from 1-7 p.m. near the interior entrance of Dillard's.

The flu shot is recommended for people 6 months and older. More than 1,100 people took part in the department's free flu shot clinic in 2018.

Lexington had five flu-related deaths last season.

The health department will also offer shots from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday. It also offers shots from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike.