Health Department reminds home cooks to prepare Thanksgiving meals safely

As many families prepare for a marathon in the kitchen, leaders at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department are reminding home cooks to think about food safety.

Specials at the health department say they see an increase in calls around the holidays from people concerned they may have come down with a foodborne illness.

“Large families, and large groups of people gathering together – we hope that safety’s on everyone’s mind as they’re preparing food,“ says Luke Mathis, the Environmental Health Team Leader at the health department.

He says that goes for families cooking at home or going out to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

Handwashing, he says, is a common culprit with foodborne illness, with another culprit - leaving food out too long – also being a big concern. Mathis says it usually takes just four hours for enough bacteria to grow in food to make people sick.

And if you get sick, you likely won't start feeling ill for several days.

"The quickest, potentially, you could become ill from bacteria from food would be three or four hours at the very quickest,” says Mathis. “Most illnesses, salmonella, things like that, it's going to be several days later."

Specialists at the health department say most healthy adults will get rid of a food-borne illness within just a couple of days. They are most worried about seniors and young children. They say if you are worried about symptoms from a possible foodborne illness, go ahead and see a doctor.

For families eating their Thanksgiving meal at a restaurant, and who might have worries about the food preparation, call the health department to get inspection information at (859) 252-2371.

For more tips on safe food preparation, click here.