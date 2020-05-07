Health Department reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

That amounts to a total of 336 cases of COVID-19 in the county, with a total of 9 deaths attributable to the disease.

LFCHD officials say that includes 13 new cases at the Federal Medical Center, bringing the totals there to 68 inmates and 1 staff member who lives in Fayette County. Three staff members in total have tested positive at the facility, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The health department's dashboard shows 64% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 5,934 cases and 283 deaths.