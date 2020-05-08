Health Department reports 25 new cases in Lexington; FMC cases still rising

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. No new deaths have been reported.

In total, 361 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county, with a total of 9 deaths attributable to the disease.

The total includes 90 cases involving inmates at the Federal Medical Center, an increase of 22 from yesterday. There is also one confirmed case involving a staff member from Fayette County.

The health department's dashboard shows 61% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 6,129 cases and 294 deaths.