Health Department reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has released its update on COVID-19 cases in Lexington for Thursday, April 30.

According to the health department, there are now 253 cases in Lexington. That's up from 245 on Tuesday, totaling 8 new cases.

No deaths were reported on Thursday. Monday, the health department reported Lexington's ninth COVID-19 related death.

The health department says 79% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover. That’s a slight drop from 81% of recovered patients reported Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear reported the current state numbers as 4,539 cases, with 235 total deaths.

