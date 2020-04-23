Health care workers receive morning pick-me-up from Lexington bakery

Stress is something that health care workers are used to, but in the battle against COVID-19, a day on the job can be even more stressful.

One man wanted to help in his own "sweet" way.

Thursday, health care workers at Good Samaritan got a little pick-me-up courtesy of Magee's Bakery.

Around 6:30 a.m., boxes of breakfast bagels and treats maid they're way through the doors of Good Samaritan Hospital and directly onto the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

"A 12-hour shift is a 12-hour shift, but when you add the tension of wondering every day if this is the day that you'll be infected, it would be nice to have a treat before, or before you go on," said Gina Johnson-Higgins, wife of Magee's owner:

The donation was made by Romesh Sinclair.

Sinclair recently moved from LA to Lexington and decided he wanted to do something special to help frontline healthcare workers.

"We got our stimulus checks, and I'm very lucky and blessed to have what I have," Sinclair said. "I wanted to give it back to the economy, and I wanted to do that by giving our heroes breakfast, and our heroes being healthcare workers who are on the front lines right now."

"There's a lot of controversy about how to handle this virus," Johnson-Higgins said. "There's people who want to open up and, there's people who want to stay home, but the people who are not controversial are the health care workers. They're doing the right thing, the best thing, every day, and we need to support them 100% every day."

Staff at Mageess say if you'd like to donate a meal to frontline workers or someone in the community to give them a call.