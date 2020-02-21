Health department confirms fourth flu-related death in Lexington

The health department reported Lexington’s fourth flu-related death this season Friday morning.

According to the health department, person was in their 30s and had underlying health issues.

This week was the third week in a row the number of flu cases in Kentucky has trended upward.

So far, there's been a total of 17,203 flu cases this 2019-2020 season. At least 50 people have died, four were under the age of 18.

The health department says the flu shot is the best way to fight the flu.

They say the shot is especially important for senior adults, young children and anyone with other medical risks.

Flu shots are available at the Lexington Health Department's Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike without an appointment: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.