Health department releases latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Fayette Co.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in Lexington.

According to the health department, there are now 245 cases in Lexington. That's up from 243 on Tuesday.

No deaths were reported Wednesday. Monday, the health department reported Lexington's ninth COVID-19 related death.

The health department says 81% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The current official state numbers are 4,375 cases, with 225 total deaths.

