Health department reports zero new cases of COVID-19 in Lexington for Saturday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there are now 285 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

That's an increase of zero cases from Friday.

The health department did report a rise of 32 cases from Thursday to Friday, noting a number of cases are coming from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

According to the health department, there have been 33 inmates at the facility and one staff member who have tested positive.

There have been a total of nine deaths in Fayette County that are considered COVID-19 related.