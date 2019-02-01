Health department says Kentucky-based vaccine provider caused infections

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is alerting the public about vaccine-related infections stemming from a provider in the Commonwealth.

Health leaders say Mt. Sterling vaccine provider Location Vaccination owned and operated by Fairshinda Sabounchi McLaughlin under the medical license of Dr. Paul E. McLaughlin is the source of the issue.

The vaccines went to various businesses in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. Business who believe Location Vaccination provided services for their employees should contact the health department. Most vaccinations were administered in central Kentucky. The vaccines were given out after Sept. 1.

Symptoms of the vaccines include redness, pain, swelling and hard lumps at the injection site.

“If you received vaccine from this provider, we strongly encourage you to consider getting another round to ensure you are fully immunized and not at risk for contracting illness,” DPH commissioner Dr. Jeff Howard said. “We believe negative side effects associated with this investigation to be linked to improper storage and handling of the vaccine. We want to emphasize that there is no evidence to suggest that there is an issue with the vaccine supply. The provider has stopped vaccinating and there is no continuing risk to the public.”

Evidence suggests the infections were caused by contamination. The vaccines may not be effective either, so health leaders are urging people to get revaccinated. The health department continues to stress to get vaccinated for diseases like hepatitis A, influenza and all vaccine-preventable diseases.

Paul McLaughlin was previously employed with CHI Saint Joseph Health, which was formerly known as KentuckyOne Health. A spokesperson released a statement saying McLaughlin's work in this situation was performed outside his role as an employee, and his employment ended last month.

The state has not released specific businesses, but it has provided WKYT a list of communities where vaccinations were administered.

Alexandria

Butler

Georgetown

Lexington

Louisville

Paris

Maysville

Mt. Sterling

Winchester