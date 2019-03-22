Health department says syphilis cases increasing in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Health Department is reporting an increase in syphilis cases.

While syphilis is commonly known as a sexually transmitted disease to many, the health department reports the rise in cases is linked to injection drug use.

“This disease does not discriminate against anyone or any group," nurse supervisor Kelly Allen said. "We want the public to be aware of symptoms in case treatment is needed and to take steps to protect themselves.”

Symptoms start with sores at the infection site followed by a rash. The disease is curable, but if you leave it untreated, it can lead to significant health problems.

You can get tested at the Montgomery County Health Department.