Health department sprays for mosquitoes in Lexington neighborhoods

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department began spraying to control mosquitoes Wednesday morning.

Cropped Photo: Erik F. Brandsborg / CC BY-SA 2.0

The health department sprayed during the pre-dawn hours in the 40405 and 40511 zip codes.

Officials said high mosquito populations were mostly found in the 40505 zip code, but crews sprayed in the 40511 zip code to provide adequate coverage.

The public is asked to remove any standing water and to use insect repellant when outdoors. Long sleeves and pants are also recommended when weather permits.

People in Lexington can call (859) 231-9791 if there is a standing water problem in a neighborhood.

